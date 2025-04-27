Jal Shakti Ministry Achieves Record Fund Utilisation for Water Schemes

The Jal Shakti ministry has achieved a remarkable milestone by utilising 98.39% of the Central allocation for water resources schemes, as per an official document. The funds, earmarked for Centrally Sponsored and Central Sector schemes, saw significant utilisation by the end of March 2025.

According to the report titled 'Report on Availability and Utilisation of Scheme Funds for 2024-2025,' the actual expenditure reached Rs 13,216.34 crore against a budget estimate of Rs 13,431.48 crore for Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Central Sector schemes recorded an 81.79% utilisation rate, with Rs 5,376.73 crore spent out of Rs 6,573.73 crore allocated.

Officials attribute this efficient fund usage to improved coordination with states and enhanced release mechanisms. With Rs 15,804.73 crore utilised across schemes, the increased deployment reflects a concerted effort to expedite river development and Ganga rejuvenation initiatives, despite minor reporting discrepancies.

