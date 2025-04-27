Left Menu

Jal Shakti Ministry Achieves Record Fund Utilisation for Water Schemes

The Jal Shakti ministry successfully utilised 98.39% of its allocated budget for water resources schemes in the fiscal year ending March 2025. This marked improvement is attributed to streamlined processes and better coordination with state governments, resulting in enhanced fund deployment for river development and Ganga rejuvenation projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:19 IST
Jal Shakti Ministry Achieves Record Fund Utilisation for Water Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jal Shakti ministry has achieved a remarkable milestone by utilising 98.39% of the Central allocation for water resources schemes, as per an official document. The funds, earmarked for Centrally Sponsored and Central Sector schemes, saw significant utilisation by the end of March 2025.

According to the report titled 'Report on Availability and Utilisation of Scheme Funds for 2024-2025,' the actual expenditure reached Rs 13,216.34 crore against a budget estimate of Rs 13,431.48 crore for Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Central Sector schemes recorded an 81.79% utilisation rate, with Rs 5,376.73 crore spent out of Rs 6,573.73 crore allocated.

Officials attribute this efficient fund usage to improved coordination with states and enhanced release mechanisms. With Rs 15,804.73 crore utilised across schemes, the increased deployment reflects a concerted effort to expedite river development and Ganga rejuvenation initiatives, despite minor reporting discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025