New Building Scheme to Allow Trusted Builders to Self-Certify, Slash Wait Times

In a major move to reform New Zealand’s building sector, the Government has unveiled a bold new scheme allowing trusted builders to self-certify their own work, coupled with a new mandatory target for faster building inspections. Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced the initiative, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to making it easier and more affordable for Kiwis to own a home.

Tackling Delays and Red Tape in Building Consents

Currently, even simple, single-storey houses must pass through approximately 12 inspections before completion, creating substantial bottlenecks when demand is high. Penk noted that these delays add significant time and cost to building projects, locking many New Zealanders out of the housing market.

“At a time when many Kiwis are locked out of the housing market, that’s simply not good enough," Penk said. "We are committed to streamlining the process to ensure that families have more choices and greater access to homeownership."

The introduction of the opt-in self-certification scheme is designed to remove these bottlenecks. Under the plan, approved building firms, plumbers, and drainlayers will be able to sign off on their own work without needing oversight from Building Consent Authorities (BCAs) for each step.

Who Will Be Eligible for Self-Certification?

The scheme will be strictly regulated. Only reputable building companies with a strong track record of delivering high volumes of standardized housing projects will qualify. Additionally, only simple residential dwellings, such as single-storey homes, will fall under the self-certification option.

The criteria for eligibility will be rigorous, ensuring that only proven professionals with strong compliance histories and quality assurance processes in place can participate. This mirrors similar flexibilities already enjoyed by electricians and gasfitters, whose self-certification systems have operated successfully for years.

Support from industry leaders has been swift. Master Builders and Master Plumbers both welcomed the move, describing it as a “common-sense” approach that modernizes the outdated regulatory structure and empowers qualified tradespeople.

Efficiency Targets for Building Consent Authorities

Alongside self-certification, the Government will also impose performance targets on BCAs to address inspection delays. From later this year, BCAs will be required to complete 80 percent of building inspections within three working days.

This target is a response to widespread complaints from builders who face costly setbacks when inspections are delayed — sometimes stretching up to a week or longer. According to industry estimates, every day of delay can add approximately $400 to the cost of a building project.

Updated operational guidance will soon be provided to BCAs, offering practical strategies to streamline their inspection services, prioritize urgent projects, and reduce administrative bottlenecks. Moreover, quarterly public performance reports will be introduced to enhance transparency and drive continuous improvement across local councils.

Benefits for Homeowners and Builders

These sweeping reforms are expected to accelerate the construction of around 3,000 homes annually by eliminating unnecessary approval and inspection delays. Freed-up BCA resources will allow councils to focus their attention on high-risk and complex builds, thereby safeguarding building quality without slowing down simpler projects.

Minister Penk emphasized that these changes will support economic growth, stimulate job creation in the construction sector, and ultimately make homeownership more achievable for Kiwi families.

“By backing skilled professionals and focusing council resources, we can cut building costs without sacrificing quality — delivering more affordable homes for Kiwi families,” he said.

Timeline for Implementation

The inspection performance targets will be introduced later in 2025. Meanwhile, legislation to enable the self-certification scheme will be developed and introduced to Parliament by the end of 2025, with full operationalization expected in 2026.

The Government’s approach signals a clear intention: to drive faster, more affordable, and smarter housing development across New Zealand, ensuring a future where quality homes are within reach for many more Kiwis.

