Railway Exam Symbol Controversy Sparks Outrage

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and several Hindu organizations voiced strong objections on Monday against a directive to remove religious symbols, like the mangalsutra, for candidates at a railway examination. The directive, which angered many, was immediately rescinded following the protests.

Railway officials clarified that candidates wouldn't need to remove symbols, such as the sacred thread and mangalsutra, before the test. Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, confirmed this, ensuring respect for religious sentiments during exams.

The incident followed recent controversies during exams where removal of sacred threads was reported. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized the BJP, suggesting a disparity between their statements and actions. The VHP remains vigilant on ensuring candidates don't compromise religious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)