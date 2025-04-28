Arrests Made for Social Media Misconduct Post-Pahalgam Attack

In Barmer district, three arrests have been made following allegations of incendiary social media posts concerning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, authorities reported on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena emphasized the district police's heightened monitoring of online platforms in light of the Pahalgam incident. The focus remains on preventing the dissemination of provocative content and rumors.

Officials have apprehended Jaswant Dabhi, Chandraprakash, and Shakur Khan for their alleged roles in posting objectionable online remarks about the attack. The police have cautioned the community against engaging in similar behavior, warning of legal repercussions for violations.

