Left Menu

Arrests Made for Social Media Misconduct Post-Pahalgam Attack

Three individuals have been detained in Barmer district for allegedly posting inflammatory comments on social media about the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The local police maintain strict surveillance on digital platforms for provocative content, urging citizens to exercise caution and refrain from such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:48 IST
Arrests Made for Social Media Misconduct Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Barmer district, three arrests have been made following allegations of incendiary social media posts concerning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, authorities reported on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena emphasized the district police's heightened monitoring of online platforms in light of the Pahalgam incident. The focus remains on preventing the dissemination of provocative content and rumors.

Officials have apprehended Jaswant Dabhi, Chandraprakash, and Shakur Khan for their alleged roles in posting objectionable online remarks about the attack. The police have cautioned the community against engaging in similar behavior, warning of legal repercussions for violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025