Tragedy Strikes Motorcycle Gathering in Forest Park

A fatal shooting at a motorcycle gathering near Atlanta left two people dead and two others critically wounded. Police faced challenges managing a crowd of up to 150 people while attending to victims. Authorities are close to apprehending those responsible for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Forestpark | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:56 IST
A tragic shooting unfolded at a large motorcycle gathering just south of Atlanta, resulting in two fatalities and leaving two others in critical condition, according to local police.

The incident began around 5 pm Sunday in Forest Park, with officers arriving to find a chaotic scene as numerous motorcyclists sped away. The event drew a crowd of 100 to 150 people, posing challenges for the police in reaching and aiding the victims.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss disclosed details of a verbal altercation leading to the violence and indicated that the police are nearing an arrest of those responsible. Among the deceased was a man from Philadelphia. The gathering involved motorcycle clubs, though further identification was not provided by authorities.

