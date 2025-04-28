Tragedy Strikes Motorcycle Gathering in Forest Park

A tragic shooting unfolded at a large motorcycle gathering just south of Atlanta, resulting in two fatalities and leaving two others in critical condition, according to local police.

The incident began around 5 pm Sunday in Forest Park, with officers arriving to find a chaotic scene as numerous motorcyclists sped away. The event drew a crowd of 100 to 150 people, posing challenges for the police in reaching and aiding the victims.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss disclosed details of a verbal altercation leading to the violence and indicated that the police are nearing an arrest of those responsible. Among the deceased was a man from Philadelphia. The gathering involved motorcycle clubs, though further identification was not provided by authorities.

