Tragic Explosion in Nigeria's Borno State: 26 Dead in IED Attack
At least 26 people were killed when two vehicles hit a roadside bomb in Borno state, Nigeria, as the Islamist insurgency continues. The explosion, occurring between the towns of Rann and Gamboru Ngala, also resulted in three injuries. The region has been plagued by Boko Haram and Islamic West Africa Province groups.
An improvised explosive device claimed the lives of at least 26 people in Borno state, northeast Nigeria, on Monday. The explosion occurred when two vehicles traveling between Rann and Gamboru Ngala activated the device, leading to catastrophic results, according to local residents.
The International Safety Organization, providing security to NGOs in the area, confirmed in an internal memo seen by Reuters that casualties included 26 deaths and three injuries. This tragic incident, in a region plagued by a decade-plus insurgency involving Boko Haram, highlights ongoing security challenges.
Local law enforcement was unavailable for immediate comment. Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province have extensively used improvised explosive devices to target Nigerian civilians and forces. Survivors of this latest attack were rushed to hospitals by soldiers, while those like Abba Amma Muhammad mourned tragic losses, reflecting ongoing violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- Nigeria
- explosion
- IED
- Borno
- Boko Haram
- insurgency
- survivors
- casualties
- security forces
- civilians
