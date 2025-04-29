Left Menu

Freedom at Dawn: Release of Hong Kong's '47 Democrats'

Four former pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong, part of the '47 democrats,' were released after over four years in prison. They were convicted under national security laws, accused of conspiracy to commit subversion. Western governments criticized the trial as politically motivated, while Hong Kong and Beijing defended it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 04:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Hong Kong's political landscape, four former pro-democracy lawmakers were released early Tuesday after being jailed for over four years. These individuals were part of the historic '47 democrats' case, accused of conspiracy to commit subversion under stringent national security laws.

The release saw Claudia Mo, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam, and Gary Fan driven from separate prisons across Hong Kong. The high-profile event occurred under heavy security, with police officers closely monitoring the situation and restricting access to roads leading to the facilities.

The case, which has drawn international attention, involved 47 pro-democracy activists arrested in early 2021. Despite facing sentences of up to life imprisonment, 45 were convicted after an extensive trial. While Western nations criticized the trial's fairness, Hong Kong authorities maintain the proceedings were justly conducted under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

