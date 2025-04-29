Left Menu

Upright IAS Officer Ashok Khemka Retires After Storied Career

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, lauded for his integrity across 34 years and 57 postings, is set to retire. His career included the cancellation of a controversial land deal linked to Robert Vadra. Despite multiple transfers, Khemka maintained a focus on anti-corruption efforts within his roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:53 IST
Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, known for his integrity during a 34-year career marked by 57 postings, will retire this Wednesday. The 1991-batch officer, who became widely recognized for cancelling a controversial land deal related to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra, will step down as Additional Chief Secretary in the Transport Department.

Khemka has been a significant figure in Haryana's bureaucratic landscape, with his efforts often centered around combating corruption. He notably offered to tackle corruption within the vigilance department as his career winds down. Despite frequent transfers, his commitment to transparency and good governance remained unwavering.

Reflecting on his career, Khemka expressed no regrets over the challenges faced, illustrating a dedicated and resilient approach to public service. His career, characterized by frequent assignments in low-profile departments, exemplifies his steadfast resolve against corruption and commitment to duty.

