Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Landmark Amendments

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted 18 Bills on Tuesday, addressing a range of issues from economic offences to educational infrastructure. Among them was the amendment of the Goondas Act to include economic offences and violations of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, sparked by frequent complaints of improper disposal from neighboring states.

The Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025, was passed to prevent coercive loan recovery tactics by lenders, including digital platforms. The provisions were strengthened to protect borrowers, with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin noting further amendments may be considered in the future.

Other significant legislation included the establishment of Kalaignar University to address educational demands in the Cauvery delta region, amendments to the TN Physical Education and Sports University Act, and the Lifts and Escalators Act, aiming to modernize and decriminalize regulatory processes.

