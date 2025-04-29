Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Landmark Amendments

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted 18 Bills, including key amendments to the Goondas Act, which now encompasses economic offences and bio-medical waste violations. The TN Money Lending Entities Bill aims to prevent coercive recovery methods, while the establishment of Kalaignar University addresses educational needs in the delta region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:10 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Landmark Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted 18 Bills on Tuesday, addressing a range of issues from economic offences to educational infrastructure. Among them was the amendment of the Goondas Act to include economic offences and violations of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, sparked by frequent complaints of improper disposal from neighboring states.

The Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025, was passed to prevent coercive loan recovery tactics by lenders, including digital platforms. The provisions were strengthened to protect borrowers, with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin noting further amendments may be considered in the future.

Other significant legislation included the establishment of Kalaignar University to address educational demands in the Cauvery delta region, amendments to the TN Physical Education and Sports University Act, and the Lifts and Escalators Act, aiming to modernize and decriminalize regulatory processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025