Govt Unveils New Whānau Ora Agencies to Expand Community-Based Services

The New Zealand Government has taken a significant step to enhance its flagship Whānau Ora programme, announcing the appointment of four new community-based commissioning agencies that will oversee and deliver services to whānau across the country from July 2025.

Whānau Ora Minister Tama Potaka revealed the selected organisations that will take the baton from the outgoing agencies—Te Pou Matakana, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, and Pasifika Futures—who have delivered the programme since its inception in 2010.

The four new commissioning agencies are:

National Hauora Coalition, Te Tiratū, and Ngaa Pou Hauora o Taamaki Makaurau Consortium – Together operating under the name Rangitāmiro, this consortium will take responsibility for Whānau Ora services in the North Island, north of Taupō. Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira – Appointed to commission services in the North Island, south of Taupō. Te Tauraki Limited, a subsidiary of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu – Will handle Whānau Ora delivery in the South Island. The Cause Collective, operating as The Tātou Collective – Will commission services tailored for Pasifika families throughout Aotearoa.

These agencies were chosen by Te Puni Kōkiri, the Ministry of Māori Development, through a strategic procurement process aimed at ensuring robust, community-led service delivery for whānau with the greatest needs.

Prioritising Local Knowledge and Stronger Engagement

Minister Potaka emphasised that the new structure would foster deeper engagement and more targeted support, building on the solid foundation laid over the past 15 years. He noted that the agencies were selected to reflect local and cultural strengths, promote collaboration, and ensure continued delivery of essential services such as:

Access to healthcare

Financial literacy and home budgeting support

Home maintenance and household wellbeing

Workforce development and navigator retention

“These agencies will ensure Whānau Ora care and support continues for thousands of whānau across the country,” said Potaka. “Whether it’s help accessing better healthcare, improving home budgeting to ease the cost of living, or getting on top of household maintenance, these organisations are deeply rooted in the communities they serve.”

Legal Challenge Cleared the Path Forward

The recent Court of Appeal decision in Te Pou Matakana Limited v Secretary for Māori Development and others (2025) played a crucial role in removing legal barriers to this transition. The case challenged aspects of the procurement process but was ultimately unsuccessful, allowing the Government to proceed with implementation.

Potaka criticised the legal challenge, calling it a distraction that caused delays and unnecessary uncertainty for whānau and service providers. “The delay means that the move to new commissioning agencies will be more complex than necessary, but, with the Court’s decision now made, we can move forward with certainty.”

A $182 Million Investment in Whānau Futures

The reshaping of Whānau Ora’s commissioning model comes on the back of a substantial $182 million investment allocated in last year’s Budget. This funding reflects the Government’s commitment to bolstering the Whānau Ora approach, which puts whānau at the centre of decision-making and service design.

The new commissioning agencies will focus on four key objectives:

Expanding participation from communities in service design and governance

Reaching more whānau across Aotearoa, especially those with complex needs

Building evidence through data collection on whānau outcomes

Strengthening the workforce, with investment in navigator kaimahi (community workers)

Acknowledging the Past, Embracing the Future

Minister Potaka also extended his gratitude to the outgoing commissioning agencies—Te Pou Matakana, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, and Pasifika Futures—for their foundational role in delivering Whānau Ora for more than a decade.

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank the outgoing commissioning agencies for their mahi and dedication to this kaupapa. Their efforts have laid the groundwork for the next stage of Whānau Ora’s evolution,” he said.

The transition marks a pivotal moment in the journey of Whānau Ora, reinforcing a community-first model of care and support, and ensuring that families across New Zealand can thrive with dignity, empowerment, and tailored support.