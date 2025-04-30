Left Menu

A Legacy of Valor: The Retirement of Lt Gen J P Mathew

Lt Gen J P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, retired after nearly four decades of military service. He made significant contributions to defence cyber and space agencies and fostered collaboration with India's defence industry, promoting diversity and regional stability. He's been honored with several prestigious service medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:09 IST
In a symbolic end to an illustrious career, Lt Gen J P Mathew, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, bid farewell to military service on Wednesday after close to four decades of distinguished service.

Marking his retirement, Lt Gen Mathew honored the country's fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the revered National War Memorial before receiving a ceremonial tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

Throughout his tenure, Gen Mathew significantly advanced the Defence Cyber and Space Agencies and fostered strategic ties with India's defence sector, in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. His work has been recognized with multiple high-ranking service medals, emphasizing his pivotal role in regional security and humanitarian efforts.

