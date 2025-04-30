A Legacy of Valor: The Retirement of Lt Gen J P Mathew

In a symbolic end to an illustrious career, Lt Gen J P Mathew, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, bid farewell to military service on Wednesday after close to four decades of distinguished service.

Marking his retirement, Lt Gen Mathew honored the country's fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the revered National War Memorial before receiving a ceremonial tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

Throughout his tenure, Gen Mathew significantly advanced the Defence Cyber and Space Agencies and fostered strategic ties with India's defence sector, in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. His work has been recognized with multiple high-ranking service medals, emphasizing his pivotal role in regional security and humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)