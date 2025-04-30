Caste Census 2025: A Step Towards Social Justice

The Union Cabinet has made a significant move by incorporating caste enumeration in the upcoming 2025 census, a decision that has garnered praise from Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The announcement aligns with the Modi administration's commitment to uplift backward communities.

In a statement, Sarma lauded the inclusion as a tribute to social justice champions like Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur. The chief minister expressed that the initiative underpins the government's dedication to equitable representation.

While this decision has been met with approval, it has also stirred political discourse. Opposition parties, including Congress, position the caste census as a crucial electoral issue, advocating for transparency and fairness. States like Bihar have previously conducted independent surveys, leading to tensions over methodology.

