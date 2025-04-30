Left Menu

Caste Census 2025: A Step Towards Social Justice

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauds the Union Cabinet's decision for caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a stride for social justice. The government claims transparency in the process, amidst criticism from opposition parties who viewed caste surveys as political tools.

Updated: 30-04-2025 19:55 IST
The Union Cabinet has made a significant move by incorporating caste enumeration in the upcoming 2025 census, a decision that has garnered praise from Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The announcement aligns with the Modi administration's commitment to uplift backward communities.

In a statement, Sarma lauded the inclusion as a tribute to social justice champions like Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur. The chief minister expressed that the initiative underpins the government's dedication to equitable representation.

While this decision has been met with approval, it has also stirred political discourse. Opposition parties, including Congress, position the caste census as a crucial electoral issue, advocating for transparency and fairness. States like Bihar have previously conducted independent surveys, leading to tensions over methodology.

