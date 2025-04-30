Left Menu

Telecoms Giant Monitors Controversial Mexican Bill

America Movil is actively monitoring a proposed telecommunications law in Mexico, promoted by President Claudia Sheinbaum. The bill is meant to block foreign political broadcasts. Critics argue it leans toward state control of the sector, sparking a debate on its implications.

America Movil, a leading player in Mexican telecommunications, is closely observing a new legislative proposal under President Claudia Sheinbaum, said an executive of the company on Wednesday.

The controversial bill aims to restrict foreign governments from disseminating political or ideological content within the country. Supporters assert it safeguards national integrity, whereas detractors caution that it may lead to increased governmental regulation over the telecommunications sector.

This legislative endeavor has ignited discussions about the balance between regulation and freedom, with industry leaders like America Movil actively engaging lawmakers to influence the bill's trajectory.

