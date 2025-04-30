Telecoms Giant Monitors Controversial Mexican Bill

America Movil, a leading player in Mexican telecommunications, is closely observing a new legislative proposal under President Claudia Sheinbaum, said an executive of the company on Wednesday.

The controversial bill aims to restrict foreign governments from disseminating political or ideological content within the country. Supporters assert it safeguards national integrity, whereas detractors caution that it may lead to increased governmental regulation over the telecommunications sector.

This legislative endeavor has ignited discussions about the balance between regulation and freedom, with industry leaders like America Movil actively engaging lawmakers to influence the bill's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)