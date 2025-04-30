Strategic Shake-Up: New Faces in India's NSAB

The government has undertaken a significant restructuring of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB). This includes appointing six new members and assigning former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chief Alok Joshi as the chairman.

The NSAB is instrumental in offering strategic insights to the National Security Council Secretariat. Among the fresh appointments are Air Marshal PM Sinha, Lt Gen A K Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, bringing experienced military leadership onboard.

Former diplomat B Venkatesh Varma, along with retired IPS officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, also join the board. The revamping of the NSAB takes place against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

