Left Menu

Strategic Shake-Up: New Faces in India's NSAB

The Indian government has restructured the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) by appointing six new members, including a new chairman, Alok Joshi. This move comes in response to heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The NSAB remains pivotal in providing strategic advice to the National Security Council Secretariat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:10 IST
Strategic Shake-Up: New Faces in India's NSAB
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has undertaken a significant restructuring of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB). This includes appointing six new members and assigning former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chief Alok Joshi as the chairman.

The NSAB is instrumental in offering strategic insights to the National Security Council Secretariat. Among the fresh appointments are Air Marshal PM Sinha, Lt Gen A K Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, bringing experienced military leadership onboard.

Former diplomat B Venkatesh Varma, along with retired IPS officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, also join the board. The revamping of the NSAB takes place against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025