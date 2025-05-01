Left Menu

Justice for Mahdawi: A Student's Battle Against Deportation

Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released on bail from U.S. immigration custody after being detained for participating in pro-Palestinian protests. The Trump administration's attempt to deport him has been challenged, marking a key moment in the debate over free speech rights and foreign student deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:46 IST
Columbia University student, Mohsen Mahdawi, was released from U.S. immigration custody on Wednesday. The decision came after a judge approved his release on bail, providing Mahdawi an opportunity to contest the Trump administration's plans to deport him over his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests.

Having been detained for two weeks, Mahdawi, a longtime Vermont resident and green card holder, emerged triumphantly from the federal courthouse in Burlington. His release signifies a setback for the Trump administration's broader efforts to deport foreign university students based on their pro-Palestinian activism, though others, like Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, remain incarcerated.

Critics argue the administration's actions infringe upon First Amendment rights, while proponents claim it protects U.S. foreign policy interests. Mahdawi, who is on track to graduate in May, stands firm in his call for peace and justice, echoing broader concerns about the implications of deporting students solely based on their speech and activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

