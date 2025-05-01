Tensions Rise as Attari-Wagah Border Closes Following Terror Threat

Tensions soared at the Attari-Wagah border as authorities closed the crossing between India and Pakistan. This decision follows an Indian government order for Pakistani citizens with short-term visas to exit the country.

The closure comes on the heels of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. In the past week, 911 Pakistani nationals and 23 Indians with Pakistani visas have left India.

Meanwhile, 1,617 Indian nationals and 224 Pakistanis with long-term Indian visas have entered India, highlighting the movement of people amid escalating diplomatic strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)