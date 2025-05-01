Tensions Rise as Attari-Wagah Border Closes Following Terror Threat
The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan was shut down following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This closure comes after the Indian government ordered all Pakistani citizens with short-term visas to leave the country. A significant number of nationals crossed the border amid heightened tensions.
New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025
- India
Tensions soared at the Attari-Wagah border as authorities closed the crossing between India and Pakistan. This decision follows an Indian government order for Pakistani citizens with short-term visas to exit the country.
The closure comes on the heels of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. In the past week, 911 Pakistani nationals and 23 Indians with Pakistani visas have left India.
Meanwhile, 1,617 Indian nationals and 224 Pakistanis with long-term Indian visas have entered India, highlighting the movement of people amid escalating diplomatic strife.
