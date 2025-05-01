Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Attari-Wagah Border Closes Following Terror Threat

The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan was shut down following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This closure comes after the Indian government ordered all Pakistani citizens with short-term visas to leave the country. A significant number of nationals crossed the border amid heightened tensions.

Updated: 01-05-2025 16:16 IST
  India

Tensions soared at the Attari-Wagah border as authorities closed the crossing between India and Pakistan. This decision follows an Indian government order for Pakistani citizens with short-term visas to exit the country.

The closure comes on the heels of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. In the past week, 911 Pakistani nationals and 23 Indians with Pakistani visas have left India.

Meanwhile, 1,617 Indian nationals and 224 Pakistanis with long-term Indian visas have entered India, highlighting the movement of people amid escalating diplomatic strife.

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

