Election Commission Embraces Tech for Cleaner Voter Rolls

To speed up and error-proof the voter list update, the Election Commission will now receive death registration data electronically. Changes include enhanced voter slip design and standard IDs for booth officers. Collaborations are set with UIDAI for voter list-Aadhaar linkage and duplicate removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:23 IST
The Election Commission (EC) is revolutionizing the voter list update process by incorporating technology to eliminate errors and expedite the operation. The EC will now receive electronic death registration data directly from the Registrar General of India, facilitating timely updates for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). These officers can then verify the information through field visits, streamlining the process without requiring formal requests from the deceased's family members.

In a bid to make voter information slips more user-friendly, the EC plans to redesign them to prominently display the voter's serial and part numbers. These improvements aim to assist voters in easily identifying their polling stations and help polling officials locate names in electoral rolls more efficiently. Additionally, standard photo identity cards will be issued to all BLOs, enhancing their visibility and approachability during voter verification and registration exercises.

In response to ongoing discussions on maintaining clean electoral rolls, the EC announced plans to work closely with the birth and death registration authorities. Moreover, technical consultations with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) are set to commence soon, focusing on linking voter lists with Aadhaar data. The EC is also committed to eradicating duplicate entries nationwide within three months, a promise poised to address a longstanding issue in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

