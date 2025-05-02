Shekhawat: Public-Private Synergy Can Make India Global MICE Destination

India is positioning itself as a global hub for the rapidly expanding MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, thanks to the development of state-of-the-art exhibition and convention infrastructure across the nation. This strategic expansion, coupled with robust governmental support and private sector involvement, is enabling the country to emerge as the MICE capital of the world.

A New Era for Indian Tourism and Infrastructure

At the inauguration of the two-day seminar titled "India: The Land of Exponential Growth," organized by the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the unprecedented growth in MICE tourism. He highlighted that MICE is the fastest-growing segment within India’s tourism industry, a trend reflected in the expanding footprint of exhibition and convention facilities in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and even smaller cities that have ramped up infrastructure post the G20 summit.

Shekhawat stated, “The exhibition and conference infrastructure we see across the nation today is a strong indicator that India is standing at the threshold of immense possibilities in this sector.” He urged both the public and private sectors to collaborate in bringing globally recognized events to India, which could be planned and integrated into India’s event calendar.

India's Infrastructure Push Since 2014

Shekhawat also pointed to India's exponential infrastructure development since 2014, which has significantly bolstered the MICE sector. He cited over 1,50,000 kilometers of newly constructed roads, modernization of railway stations, introduction of semi high-speed trains, expansion of inland waterways, and the operation of more than 150 airports as vital contributors to the country’s capability to host world-class events.

“The global community has taken note of India's capabilities, especially after our successful hosting of the G20 summit. Today, the world looks at India with both awe and curiosity,” Shekhawat remarked, expressing confidence in India’s trajectory towards becoming the MICE capital of the world.

IEIA's Role in Shaping the Industry

The IEIA Open Seminar and Exhibition Services Expo, now in its 14th edition, is regarded as the premier international conclave of the Indian Exhibition Industry. According to IEIA President Sooraj Dhawan, the event brings together over 700 leading industry players from India and abroad, including top-level exhibition organizers, representatives of trade and sectoral associations, and key government officials.

Dhawan underscored the vital economic role played by the MICE industry, stating, “India’s exhibition industry has grown by 40% post-COVID and currently contributes ₹50,000 crores to the Indian economy. The business generated through exhibitions is worth ₹300,000 crores.”

He also proposed the formal recognition of the sector through the declaration of October 1 as National MICE Day, a move that could further elevate the profile of the event industry in India.

MICE as an Economic Engine

The MICE industry, often referred to as the "event industry," is a specialized subset of the broader tourism and hospitality sector. It plays a pivotal role in income generation, employment creation, and supporting ancillary industries such as hospitality, transportation, food and beverage, tourism, and entertainment.

Given its wide-ranging impact, the sector is not just a driver of economic growth but also a creator of thousands of jobs across service-oriented verticals. It serves as a critical enabler for business growth, international collaboration, and knowledge sharing, making it essential to India's ambition of becoming a global economic powerhouse.

Presence of Industry Leaders

The event also witnessed the participation of key stakeholders, including Mr. Premjeet Lal, Executive Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO); Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Managing Director of India Expo Mart; Mr. Jagdish Patanakar, Hon. Secretary of IEIA; and Mr. Ravinder Sethi, Vice President of IEIA. Their presence underscored the importance of joint efforts to fuel India's growth as a top-tier MICE destination.

Looking Ahead

With continued policy support, enhanced infrastructure, and growing international recognition, India is well on its way to becoming the MICE capital of the world. The convergence of public ambition and private sector innovation is setting the stage for India to lead in this transformative sector.