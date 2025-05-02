Unraveling Challenges: Delays in Money Laundering Case Trials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is grappling with multiple challenges that impede the timely completion of money laundering case trials, according to their recent report. Despite the establishment of 100 special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), systemic and procedural hurdles persist.

Opposition parties have criticized the ED for alleged bias and a purportedly low conviction rate. However, ED Director Rahul Navin refuted these claims, stating a high conviction rate of over 93%. During an 'ED Day' event, Navin highlighted both the agency's achievements and ongoing challenges.

The report underscores the complex nature of money laundering investigations involving intricate financial structures and extensive cross-border transactions. These factors, combined with judicial resource constraints and procedural delays, prolong trial durations, even as the PMLA trials are crucially linked to the proceedings of predicate offences.

