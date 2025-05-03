Left Menu

Amaravati Accusations: APCC Chief Challenges PM Modi's Claims

APCC president Y S Sharmila accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public about the Centre's support for Amaravati. Despite claims of robust backing since 2015, Amaravati remains unbuilt. Sharmila questions funds allocation, urges Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to seek clarity and examine financial decisions critically.

Updated: 03-05-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions regarding the Centre's support for the construction of Amaravati. Accusing Modi of misleading the public, Sharmila pressed for answers as to why no significant progress has been made on the capital since the support claims began in 2015.

Sharmila's comments came in response to Modi's recent declaration of full backing for Amaravati's development, including infrastructure commitments. "If all that has been promised was indeed delivered, Amaravati would not still stand incomplete," Sharmila noted and questioned the transparency in funding and statutory protections for the city. She also highlighted the financial strain on Andhra Pradesh, querying the wisdom of incurring vast debts for an unfulfilled project.

Pointing to the formidable challenges posed by the Rs 1 lakh crore required for Amaravati, Sharmila urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to reconsider the state's financial strategy. She demanded answers on the authorization of substantial loans and emphasized that government land, a public resource, should not be used rashly to fund the capital's construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

