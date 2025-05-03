Highway Heist Halted: Capturing Karsingsa's Notorious Robbers

In a landmark operation by the Arunachal Pradesh police, a notorious gang responsible for a series of highway robberies was detained, bringing an end to months of terror along NH-415. The gang had been misleading innocent travelers by posing as regulatory officers conducting inner line permit checks.

After numerous formal complaints, the police launched an investigation under the guidance of Naharlagun SDPO Longdo and Banderdewa police station's officer in-charge Kipa Hamak. With evidence ranging from CCTV footage to eyewitness accounts, a meticulous hunt for suspects ensued.

The breakthrough came on Thursday as surveillance led to intercepting two suspects at Karsingsa. Although one suspect escaped, 19-year-old Patey Bagang was caught and provided critical information. This led to the swift arrest of accomplices Tadar Rar, Ngurang Tako, and Tabia Kapa, confirming their history of habitual offences.

