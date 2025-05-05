Diddy Combs Faces Jury in High-Stakes Trial

The trial of hip-hop titan Sean "Diddy" Combs kicks off in New York as jury selection begins. Combs faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, after significant accusations from a former romantic partner.

This trial arrives amidst a barrage of allegations against Combs, threatening his legacy. Known for his influence in the music industry, Combs now stands at a critical juncture facing potential life imprisonment.

Jury selection poses a significant challenge due to extensive media attention. The trial is set to unfold over two months, with pivotal testimony expected from alleged victims.

