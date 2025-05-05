Deadly Shooting at Phoenix Suburb Restaurant

A tragic shooting incident at a restaurant in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, resulted in three fatalities and injuries to five others on Sunday night, police confirmed.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse around 7:45 p.m. Officer Moroni Mendez of the Glendale Police Department revealed that besides the three deaths, five individuals sustained injuries due to gunshots or shrapnel. The active investigation is focusing on determining the number of shooters involved, as there was no suspect immediately apprehended, though several individuals are currently being questioned.

Eyewitness Lupe Rodriguez recounted the chaos as people scrambled for safety. He shared his relief over surviving the ordeal but described the harrowing scene, notably a victim's father calling out to his fallen son. Police are urging witnesses to aid their comprehensive investigation into the deadly attack.

