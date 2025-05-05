High Court Grants Time in Sambhal Mosque-Temple Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has provided the Sambhal Jama Masjid Committee additional time to submit a rejoinder to the Archaeological Survey of India's counter-affidavit in a contentious dispute. The case involves the mosque and the Harihar temple in Sambhal.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 12. The conflict arose from a revision petition submitted by the masjid committee, which challenges a previous ruling by a Sambhal court. The petition followed the Supreme Court's orders and questioned both the legality and procedure of initial proceedings in the Sambhal district court.

At the heart of the dispute is a claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque was erected following the demolition of a temple in Sambhal. Tensions have heightened since last year's court-mandated survey of the ASI-protected Shahi Jama Masjid. The order led to clashes between locals and the administration, resulting in casualties and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)