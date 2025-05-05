Left Menu

High-Speed Chase in Mumbai: Driver Leaves Trail of Wreckage

A 26-year-old driver led police on an 11-km chase through Mumbai, leaving behind six to seven damaged vehicles before being arrested. Despite initial concerns, medical tests confirmed he was not under the influence of alcohol. The incident left damaged vehicles, but no complaints have been filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:30 IST
High-Speed Chase in Mumbai: Driver Leaves Trail of Wreckage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-speed chase through Mumbai unfolded on Sunday night as a 26-year-old man led police on an 11-kilometer pursuit, leaving behind a string of damaged vehicles. The chase began after the man's car collided with an iron pole in Mulund.

According to police, the driver, identified as Karan Mohite, was not intoxicated during the incident. The loud crash near a police outpost raised alarms, prompting officers to intervene, but Mohite sped away, ultimately entering the Eastern Express Highway.

Police intercepted the vehicle near Vikhroli after the driver had already struck several cars. Although the exact number of damaged vehicles is unclear, no official complaints have been filed by affected vehicle owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025