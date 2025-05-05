High-Speed Chase in Mumbai: Driver Leaves Trail of Wreckage

A high-speed chase through Mumbai unfolded on Sunday night as a 26-year-old man led police on an 11-kilometer pursuit, leaving behind a string of damaged vehicles. The chase began after the man's car collided with an iron pole in Mulund.

According to police, the driver, identified as Karan Mohite, was not intoxicated during the incident. The loud crash near a police outpost raised alarms, prompting officers to intervene, but Mohite sped away, ultimately entering the Eastern Express Highway.

Police intercepted the vehicle near Vikhroli after the driver had already struck several cars. Although the exact number of damaged vehicles is unclear, no official complaints have been filed by affected vehicle owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)