Trump Administration Unveils Incentive for Voluntary Self-Deportation

The Trump administration has announced a controversial new initiative to encourage undocumented immigrants to leave the United States voluntarily. Eligible participants will receive a $1,000 stipend and financial support for travel costs.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, those using the CBP Home app to notify the government of their intent to return home will face reduced likelihood of detention and deportation. The policy aims to make self-deportation a more attractive option compared to being forcibly removed.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that self-deportation is the most efficient means for illegal aliens to exit the U.S. without the risk of arrest. While advocating for increased funding for immigration enforcement, President Trump remains committed to his campaign's emphasis on immigration control.

