Left Menu

Controversial Bribery Case Shakes Jaipur's Political Landscape

Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel and middleman Vijay Kumar have been remanded in police custody in Jaipur, accused of taking a substantial bribe. Patel denies involvement, claiming a political conspiracy. The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested them after a sting operation, recovering Rs 20 lakh from Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:14 IST
Controversial Bribery Case Shakes Jaipur's Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Jaipur, Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel and alleged middleman Vijay Kumar have been taken into police custody over accusations of bribery. The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) claims Patel accepted a Rs 20 lakh bribe as the first installment from a mine owner.

According to the ACB, Patel allegedly sought Rs 2.5 crore to withdraw assembly questions related to the mine. Following a sting operation, the ACB trapped Patel with the cash at his quarters on Sunday, while a person accompanying him escaped with the money bag. Later, Vijay Kumar was detained for his role.

On Monday, an ACB court remanded the duo to police custody for two days. Patel insists he is the victim of a political conspiracy, maintaining his innocence to reporters outside the courtroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025