Controversial Bribery Case Shakes Jaipur's Political Landscape

In a significant development in Jaipur, Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel and alleged middleman Vijay Kumar have been taken into police custody over accusations of bribery. The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) claims Patel accepted a Rs 20 lakh bribe as the first installment from a mine owner.

According to the ACB, Patel allegedly sought Rs 2.5 crore to withdraw assembly questions related to the mine. Following a sting operation, the ACB trapped Patel with the cash at his quarters on Sunday, while a person accompanying him escaped with the money bag. Later, Vijay Kumar was detained for his role.

On Monday, an ACB court remanded the duo to police custody for two days. Patel insists he is the victim of a political conspiracy, maintaining his innocence to reporters outside the courtroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)