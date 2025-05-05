Negligence Uncovered: Simhachalam Temple Wall Collapse Tragedy
The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended seven officials and initiated criminal proceedings after the wall collapse at Simhachalam temple that killed seven people. A government report attributes the disaster to negligence by contractor K Lakshmi Narayana and state employees. The contractor was allegedly compelled to complete the wall swiftly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to the recent tragic wall collapse at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken swift and stern action.
The unfortunate calamity, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, was the result of a rain-triggered collapse in the early hours of May 1.
The government has pinpointed gross negligence as the primary cause and has suspended seven officials, while initiating criminal proceedings against both the contractor and two employees involved in the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
