Negligence Uncovered: Simhachalam Temple Wall Collapse Tragedy

In response to the recent tragic wall collapse at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken swift and stern action.

The unfortunate calamity, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, was the result of a rain-triggered collapse in the early hours of May 1.

The government has pinpointed gross negligence as the primary cause and has suspended seven officials, while initiating criminal proceedings against both the contractor and two employees involved in the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)