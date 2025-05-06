Demolition of Khalet Al-Dab: A Tale of Displacement in the West Bank

In a drastic move, Israeli military bulldozers demolished much of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khalet Al-Dab in the occupied West Bank. The early morning operation left residents scrambling amidst the wreckage of their homes.

Khalet Al-Dab community leaders reported the destruction of nine homes, five tents, and five animal pens. The Israeli military body COGAT justified the demolitions, claiming they were built illegally in a designated firing zone—an assertion Palestinians challenge as building permission from Israel is notably difficult to obtain.

Amidst the devastation, 87-year-old Ali Dababsa clung to his heritage, expressing a deep connection to the land. Activists highlight this action as part of a broader trend of expanding illegal Israeli settlements, often with alleged state backing, exacerbating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)