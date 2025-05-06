UN OCHA Rejects Israeli Proposal on Gaza Aid

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has declined an Israeli proposal aimed at overhauling the aid system in Gaza, officials announced Tuesday.

Jens Laerke, OCHA's spokesperson, emphasized that the plan falls short of fundamental humanitarian principles such as impartiality, neutrality, and independent aid delivery. Speaking from Geneva, Laerke stated, "We do not accept a proposal and a plan that does not live up to the core fundamental humanitarian principles."

Laerke further criticized the Israeli plan as one that seeks to exert more control and restrict supplies. He remarked that such measures are the opposite of what is necessary for efficient aid distribution to Gaza.

