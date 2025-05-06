Left Menu

UN OCHA Rejects Israeli Proposal on Gaza Aid

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs rejected an Israeli proposal to revise Gaza's aid system. The plan reportedly undermines key humanitarian principles and aims to increase control and limit supplies. UN emphasizes the need for unbiased, independent aid distribution to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:15 IST
UN OCHA Rejects Israeli Proposal on Gaza Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has declined an Israeli proposal aimed at overhauling the aid system in Gaza, officials announced Tuesday.

Jens Laerke, OCHA's spokesperson, emphasized that the plan falls short of fundamental humanitarian principles such as impartiality, neutrality, and independent aid delivery. Speaking from Geneva, Laerke stated, "We do not accept a proposal and a plan that does not live up to the core fundamental humanitarian principles."

Laerke further criticized the Israeli plan as one that seeks to exert more control and restrict supplies. He remarked that such measures are the opposite of what is necessary for efficient aid distribution to Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025