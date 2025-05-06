Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Three Lives in Mau District

Three individuals, among them a married couple, lost their lives after lightning struck in separate incidents within Mau district, according to police statements made on Tuesday.

Lalchand Rajbhar, aged 40 and a resident of Sehbarpur village, was tending to his buffaloes around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when a sudden lightning bolt claimed his life instantly.

In another distressing event, in the area of Retapurwa under Thaicha village panchayat, Kanta Rajbhar, 55, alongside his wife Balketiya Devi, 50, were tragically killed by a lightning strike while they were overseeing their watermelon crop. These incidents were confirmed by Superintendent of Police Elamaran G.

