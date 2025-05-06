Tripura's Readiness Under Test: Civil Defence Drills Amid Rising Tensions

In response to growing tensions with Pakistan, Tripura will see civil defence mock drills conducted across all eight districts on Wednesday, a senior official has confirmed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently directed several states to implement such drills amid concerns over emerging complex threats, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Organizing the event, Revenue department Secretary Brijesh Pandey emphasized checking emergency preparedness and ensuring improved coordination among stakeholders.

These routine drills will involve civil defence volunteers, Tripura State Rifles, and others. The West Tripura District Magistrate confirmed mobilization efforts, with activities scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The drills will include a siren system test, aiming to strengthen the state's alertness and response systems amid regional security tensions.

