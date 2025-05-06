Left Menu

India Aims to Revamp Emigration Act for Global Workforce Integration

India plans to amend the Emigration Act of 1983 to improve legal mobility in the global workplace, as stated by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This move aims to counter the 'black economy' affecting talent flow and reinforce national security, alongside supporting Indians abroad with various initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:31 IST
India is set on revising the Emigration Act of 1983 as part of efforts to align with global workforce demands and enhance legal mobility, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's statement on Tuesday.

Addressing an event for the launch of the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of promoting legal mobility while curbing illegal movements. The minister highlighted the challenge posed by the 'black economy' from both a talent flow and national security perspective.

India currently manages mobility under the outdated Emigration Act of 1983. The government is exploring new pathways for Indian citizens, including skilled migration partnerships with 22 nations. Significant growth is already seen in the employment of Indians globally, particularly in countries like Australia and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

