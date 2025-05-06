Gazans Ponder Exodus Amidst Rising Anti-Hamas Sentiments
A recent survey in Gaza indicates that nearly half of the population is willing to apply to Israel for assistance to emigrate, amid growing anti-Hamas protests. Despite Israel's campaign and conditions in Gaza, sentiments are mixed, with some viewing emigration as surrendering their homeland.
A recent survey conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research reveals that almost half of Gaza's population might apply to Israel for help in emigrating to other countries. This survey indicates significant dissatisfaction with the current situation, highlighted by rising anti-Hamas protests.
About 49% of Gazans showed willingness to emigrate through Israel, though concerns about leaving their homeland persist. Despite Israeli efforts to facilitate emigration, other countries remain hesitant to accept Gazans.
The survey further shows a high level of support for anti-Hamas demonstrations in Gaza, with 48% in favor. However, a substantial portion believes these protests may be influenced by external forces, underscoring the complex dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
