Borders on Edge: Schools Closed in Punjab Amid Tensions
Schools in Punjab's border districts were closed due to heightened tensions following Indian military strikes in Pakistan. The strikes were in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Authorities in multiple districts, including Ferozepur and Pathankot, ordered school closures to ensure safety amid the ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- India
Schools in the border districts of Punjab, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur, were closed on Wednesday amid escalating tensions along the Indo-Pak border.
The decision followed retaliatory missile strikes by Indian armed forces on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. These strikes targeted key locations such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke.
The closures were announced by local authorities shortly after the military action, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amidst the brewing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
