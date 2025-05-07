Left Menu

Borders on Edge: Schools Closed in Punjab Amid Tensions

Schools in Punjab's border districts were closed due to heightened tensions following Indian military strikes in Pakistan. The strikes were in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Authorities in multiple districts, including Ferozepur and Pathankot, ordered school closures to ensure safety amid the ongoing conflict.

Schools in the border districts of Punjab, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur, were closed on Wednesday amid escalating tensions along the Indo-Pak border.

The decision followed retaliatory missile strikes by Indian armed forces on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. These strikes targeted key locations such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke.

The closures were announced by local authorities shortly after the military action, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amidst the brewing conflict.

