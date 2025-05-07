Borders on Edge: Schools Closed in Punjab Amid Tensions

Schools in the border districts of Punjab, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur, were closed on Wednesday amid escalating tensions along the Indo-Pak border.

The decision followed retaliatory missile strikes by Indian armed forces on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. These strikes targeted key locations such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke.

The closures were announced by local authorities shortly after the military action, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amidst the brewing conflict.

