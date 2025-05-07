Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in Indo-Pak Military Tensions

In a decisive move, the Indian armed forces have carried out missile strikes on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur, a pivotal site for the Jaish-e-Mohammed group.

This operation, known as 'Operation Sindoor', was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, reinforcing longstanding military tensions between India and Pakistan. These hostilities trace back to the first Indo-Pak War of 1947 and include conflicts like the 1965, 1971, and the 1999 Kargil War.

This latest operation follows the pattern of retaliatory strikes observed in recent history, similar to the 2016 surgical strikes post-Uri attack and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)