Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in Indo-Pak Military Tensions

The Indian armed forces launched precise missile strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, underscoring a long history of military tensions between the two nations. Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', this action retaliates against ongoing aggression and adds to the timeline of Indo-Pakistani conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move, the Indian armed forces have carried out missile strikes on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur, a pivotal site for the Jaish-e-Mohammed group.

This operation, known as 'Operation Sindoor', was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, reinforcing longstanding military tensions between India and Pakistan. These hostilities trace back to the first Indo-Pak War of 1947 and include conflicts like the 1965, 1971, and the 1999 Kargil War.

This latest operation follows the pattern of retaliatory strikes observed in recent history, similar to the 2016 surgical strikes post-Uri attack and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

