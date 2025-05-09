Left Menu

Bail Granted in Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Decision

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to three youths involved in the November 2024 Sambhal violence. Justice Dr. Gautam Chaudhary issued the bail for Faizan, Shane Alam, and Mohammad Rihan. The violence erupted during a court-mandated survey, leading to casualties and injuries. The court considered the facts and the nature of the allegations before granting bail.

The Allahabad High Court has offered bail to three young men implicated in violence that erupted last year on November 24 in Sambhal. The decision was rendered by Justice Dr. Gautam Chaudhary, granting bail to the accused—Faizan, Shane Alam, and Mohammad Rihan.

The turmoil unfolded during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths and several injuries, as locals clashed with security forces. The First Information Report (FIR) alleged involvement of 700-800 unidentified individuals, claiming a firearm was discharged during the incident injuring a police officer.

Advocates for the defendants argued their innocence and lack of involvement, highlighting the absence of any specific role attributed to them. They assured cooperation with legal procedures, and the court, noting the circumstances and the nature of the allegations, found it appropriate to grant bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

