Unexpected Missile Firing Fractions India-Pakistan Tensions

A Pakistan Army spokesperson claimed that India fired six ballistic missiles from Adampur, impacting areas within Indian territory, including Amritsar, Punjab. The announcement was made abruptly at 1:50 a.m. local time. Amritsar's district commissioner advised residents not to panic despite being on red alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected escalation, a Pakistan Army spokesman claimed early Saturday morning that India launched six ballistic missiles from the Adampur region. This incident, according to the spokesman, resulted in impacts within Indian territory, with one missile hitting Adampur and the remaining five hitting Amritsar, Punjab.

The announcement was made on a national platform at 1:50 a.m. local time, lacking detailed evidence to support the assertion. The situation has heightened tensions, with fears of potential conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

In response, Amritsar's district commissioner urged the local residents to remain calm amid the declared red alert, advising them to turn off lights and stay away from windows, promising updates on the restoration of normalcy in power supply soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

