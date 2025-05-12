Goa’s Power Sector Shines: Manohar Lal Reviews RDSS Progress for Smart Metering, Local Generation

In a strategic move to boost Goa’s power sector efficiency and sustainability, Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, conducted a comprehensive review meeting in Panaji today with the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, and senior government officials. The meeting served as a platform to assess the progress of key power sector reforms and chart out a more ambitious roadmap for energy security and innovation in the State.

Commendation for Power Sector Achievements

Shri Manohar Lal praised Goa’s proactive steps in ensuring reliable power supply and achieving 100% electrification, calling it an example for other states. Notably, Goa has managed to slash its Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to an impressive 9.32%, well below the national average. “This achievement reflects the State’s determined efforts in enhancing the operational efficiency of its power distribution system,” the Minister remarked, underlining the impact of consistent policy implementation and modern technology adoption.

Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) on Track

The review highlighted that Goa has made significant headway under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which aims to improve the quality and reliability of power supply while reducing system losses. The Minister appreciated the infrastructure projects being rolled out under RDSS, including feeder segregation, distribution transformer metering, and capacity augmentation.

However, he stressed the urgent need to speed up the deployment of smart metering infrastructure. “Now that contracts have been awarded, it is time to accelerate smart meter installations. This will transform consumer engagement with DISCOMs, leveraging data analytics and AI/ML tools for improved service delivery,” Shri Manohar Lal said.

Focus on Priority Areas for Smart Metering

The Minister recommended the State prioritize the saturation of smart meters in Government establishments, public sector residential colonies, commercial and industrial consumers, and high-load segments. These zones, he emphasized, are critical in establishing a data-driven, transparent, and consumer-friendly power distribution ecosystem.

He also noted that smart meters would not only improve billing efficiency but would also empower consumers to manage their energy consumption better through real-time monitoring and alerts.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Renewable Energy Integration

Shri Manohar Lal called for further reduction in utility losses and a robust integration of renewable energy sources, which could lower the long-term cost of power supply. He encouraged the State to maximize solar energy deployment, particularly rooftop solar projects, and harness other renewables to reduce dependence on imported electricity.

Recognizing Goa’s efforts to simplify the process for rooftop solar installations and new power connections, the Minister applauded the citizen-centric initiatives that have contributed to better ease of living for residents and businesses alike.

Push for Local Power Generation and Long-Term Vision

Currently, about 80% of Goa’s electricity is procured from outside the State, making local generation a critical area for strategic intervention. Shri Manohar Lal urged the State government to explore all viable options to generate power within Goa, including renewable, conventional, and innovative energy sources.

In a bold and forward-looking recommendation, the Minister suggested the consideration of a nuclear power facility in Goa as part of a long-term solution for achieving energy independence and ensuring supply stability. Such a move, he said, would require extensive feasibility studies, public engagement, and coordination with central agencies but could ultimately serve as a cornerstone of Goa’s energy future.

Centre’s Commitment to Goa’s Energy Goals

Concluding the meeting, Shri Manohar Lal assured the full support of the Ministry of Power in helping Goa achieve its short- and long-term energy targets. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to strengthening the power infrastructure, improving service delivery, and ensuring sustainable growth for the State.

As Goa continues its journey towards becoming a model power-efficient state, today’s meeting underscored the importance of timely implementation, smart technology integration, and a holistic vision for sustainable energy development.