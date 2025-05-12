Odisha Police Busts Multi-State Counterfeit Currency Racket

Odisha police have successfully dismantled a multi-state counterfeit currency racket, apprehending two individuals involved in the illicit operation.

Authorities made a breakthrough when a local in Ananda Bazar caught a man red-handed with fake currency notes, leading to his arrest by Bhadrak Rural police. During interrogation, crucial information led to the arrest of the alleged mastermind in Jajpur district.

The extensive operation led to the seizure of counterfeit notes worth Rs 2.72 lakh from the mastermind's residence. Police disclosed that this individual used sophisticated techniques to produce fake currency and previously faced similar charges in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)