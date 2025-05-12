Left Menu

Odisha Police Busts Multi-State Counterfeit Currency Racket

A multi-state counterfeit currency operation was dismantled in Odisha with two arrests. One individual was caught with fake currency in Bhadrak, leading to the capture of the ring's mastermind in Jajpur. The seizure included counterfeit notes valuing Rs 2.72 lakh. The network employed advanced methods for producing fake notes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak(Odisha) | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:57 IST
Odisha police have successfully dismantled a multi-state counterfeit currency racket, apprehending two individuals involved in the illicit operation.

Authorities made a breakthrough when a local in Ananda Bazar caught a man red-handed with fake currency notes, leading to his arrest by Bhadrak Rural police. During interrogation, crucial information led to the arrest of the alleged mastermind in Jajpur district.

The extensive operation led to the seizure of counterfeit notes worth Rs 2.72 lakh from the mastermind's residence. Police disclosed that this individual used sophisticated techniques to produce fake currency and previously faced similar charges in Andhra Pradesh.

