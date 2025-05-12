Tragic Drowning Incident at Vandri Dam

A tragic incident took place when a young man drowned at the Vandri dam in Palghar district, authorities reported on Monday.

The mishap occurred on Sunday afternoon as 21-year-old Aditya Khaire was swimming with friends. Despite efforts, his body was subsequently recovered by local firemen.

Police officials have classified the case as an accidental death and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

