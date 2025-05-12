Tragic Drowning Incident at Vandri Dam
A 21-year-old man named Aditya Khaire drowned in Vandri dam, Palghar. He was swimming with friends when the incident occurred. Local firemen retrieved the body. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.
A tragic incident took place when a young man drowned at the Vandri dam in Palghar district, authorities reported on Monday.
The mishap occurred on Sunday afternoon as 21-year-old Aditya Khaire was swimming with friends. Despite efforts, his body was subsequently recovered by local firemen.
Police officials have classified the case as an accidental death and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
