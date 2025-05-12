Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Vandri Dam

A 21-year-old man named Aditya Khaire drowned in Vandri dam, Palghar. He was swimming with friends when the incident occurred. Local firemen retrieved the body. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:34 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident at Vandri Dam
man
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident took place when a young man drowned at the Vandri dam in Palghar district, authorities reported on Monday.

The mishap occurred on Sunday afternoon as 21-year-old Aditya Khaire was swimming with friends. Despite efforts, his body was subsequently recovered by local firemen.

Police officials have classified the case as an accidental death and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025