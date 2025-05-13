Inside the High-Profile Trial: Diddy's Defiance Amidst Allegations

In a highly publicized trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs faces serious allegations, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Jurors were presented with a 2016 video depicting Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, igniting intense courtroom proceedings.

Prosecutors allege Combs systematically coerced women into drug-fueled parties, subsequently abusing and blackmailing them. Former employees and victims are expected to testify, revealing details of Combs' violent conduct.

Defense lawyer Teny Geragos argues that Combs' romantic relationships were consensual, undermining the prosecution's narrative. Combs himself appears positive in court, supported by family amid scrupulous media attention. The trial delves into complexities of celebrity, power, and allegations of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)