Supreme Court Rejects Bail in Record Drug Haul at Mundra Port

The Supreme Court has rejected the bail plea of businessman Harpreet Singh Talwar in the Mundra port drug case. Accused of involvement in a Rs 21,000 crore heroin haul linked to terror financing, Talwar has been granted the right to reapply for bail in six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:02 IST
The Supreme Court has denied bail to businessman Harpreet Singh Talwar, involved in the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case. The court's bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, allowed Talwar to request bail again after six months.

While dismissing the bail plea, the bench described the allegations of terror financing against Talwar as premature. It directed the case to be listed twice monthly in the special court for fast-tracked trial. The decision follows the National Investigation Agency's claim that funds from drug sales funded Lashkar-e-Taiba's terror activities.

The drug bust is India's largest, involving a 2021 discovery of nearly 3,000 kilograms of heroin smuggled from Afghanistan via Iran to Mundra Port. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted the consignment based on intelligence reports, leading to several arrests, including Afghan nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

