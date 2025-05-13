Left Menu

Kashish Chaudhary: Breaking Barriers in Balochistan

Kashish Chaudhary, a pioneering 25-year-old Pakistani Hindu woman, has been appointed as the first female Assistant Commissioner from the minority community in Balochistan. Her achievement signifies a leap forward for women and minorities, inspiring others to pursue education and leadership roles despite cultural challenges.

Updated: 13-05-2025 19:28 IST
In a landmark achievement, Kashish Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Pakistani Hindu woman, has become the first female from her community to be appointed as an Assistant Commissioner in Balochistan. Her success, following the Balochistan Public Service Commission examination, is being hailed as a significant step towards women's empowerment and minority inclusion in the province.

Meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Kashish expressed her commitment to advancing the rights of women and minorities and contributing to the province's development. Her father, Girdhari Lal, accompanied her, expressing pride in his daughter's dedication and hard work in achieving her dreams.

Chief Minister Bugti emphasized the pride that Kashish brings to the nation, highlighting her as a symbol of perseverance and dedication. In recent years, there has been a notable rise in Hindu women breaking into male-dominated fields in Pakistan, overcoming numerous barriers. The achievements of women like Manesh Ropeta as a Superintendent of Police and Pushpa Kumari Kohli as a sub-inspector further illustrate this trend.

