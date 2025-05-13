Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Deadly Attacks on Nigerian Soldiers in Borno Escalate

Five Nigerian soldiers were killed in two assaults on army bases in Borno state by suspected insurgents. These attacks come amid an increase in militant activities from Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province. Nigerian forces, supported by airstrikes, retaliated, causing the insurgents to retreat.

Updated: 13-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:05 IST
In northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, suspected insurgents killed five soldiers during assaults on two army bases early Tuesday, marking a deadly escalation in ongoing conflicts. Security sources and officials highlighted the severity of the situation as it unfolded just hours after another fatal attack on troops in the region.

For over 15 years, Nigeria has battled Islamist insurgencies, with a recent surge in orchestrated attacks by Boko Haram and its affiliate, Islamic State West Africa Province. The heart of these militant operations appears to be Borno, where surveillance drones heralded an attack on the 24 Task Force Brigade in Dikwa around 1 a.m. local time.

The Nigerian forces, backed by air support, engaged the militants effectively, managing to repel them during the assault. Despite losing soldiers, Nigerian military efforts inflicted significant casualties on the insurgents, who retreated but managed to destroy military vehicles before doing so. Governor Babagana Zulum reaffirmed his commitment to combating the insurgency, noting the fighters' resurgence.

