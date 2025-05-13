FSU Shooter Denied Bail, Faces Serious Charges

A judge has mandated that a Florida State University student, accused of a deadly mass shooting, remain incarcerated without bond. The student, facing severe charges, is suspected of leaving two dead and six injured during the attack.

During Phoenix Ikner's court appearance, the judge prohibited contact with victims and their families. His defense is spearheaded by two public defenders, who have yet to comment on the proceedings. Ikner, whose attack was halted by police intervention, appeared via video conference for the hearing.

Ikner, related to a local sheriff's deputy, allegedly used his stepmother's former service weapon during the shooting. Conviction on murder charges could lead to the death penalty, and authorities are still probing for a motive.

