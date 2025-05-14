UN Condemns US Deportation Practices: Fears Grow Over Rights Violations in El Salvador

The United Nations has raised grave concerns over the deportation of over 140,000 individuals from the United States between 20 January and 29 April this year, with many being forcibly removed to third countries rather than returned to their countries of origin. In a statement on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned that these actions could constitute serious violations of international human rights law.

Disturbing Trends in US Deportation Practices

According to official US data, the mass removals—carried out under various legal frameworks including the Alien Enemies Act—include the deportation of at least 245 Venezuelans and approximately 30 Salvadorans to El Salvador. Reports suggest that a significant portion of these deportees have been detained in the “Centre for Terrorism Confinement” (CECOT), a maximum-security prison notorious for harsh conditions and the total lack of access to legal representation, family contact, or basic procedural rights.

The UN Human Rights Office has received alarming accounts from families and legal advocates indicating that more than 100 Venezuelans are believed to be currently held at CECOT. These individuals were allegedly not notified of the destination country in advance, nor were they granted the opportunity to contest their deportation through legal channels in the US. Many were deported without knowing they would be sent to El Salvador—a country with which they have no legal or national ties.

Violations of International and Domestic Legal Norms

High Commissioner Türk emphasized that the deportations raise a host of critical legal issues. “This situation raises serious concerns regarding a wide array of rights that are fundamental to both US and international law,” he said. These include the rights to due process, protection against arbitrary detention, equal treatment under the law, and protection from torture or irreparable harm in the receiving state.

The use of the Alien Enemies Act—a rarely invoked piece of legislation dating back to 1798—to justify these removals has alarmed many legal experts. The individuals deported under this law are alleged to have links with criminal organizations, but no public court judgments have substantiated these claims.

Adding to the concern is the absence of official lists or records from either the US or Salvadoran governments regarding the identity and legal status of the deportees now held in El Salvador. Family members have been left in anguish, often learning of their loved ones’ detention only through videos circulated on social media showing shackled migrants being taken into the CECOT facility.

CECOT: A Symbol of Brutality

CECOT, which has drawn international criticism for its severe conditions, has become a focal point in the debate over the treatment of migrants. The facility is designed for individuals accused of terrorism and violent crimes and employs highly restrictive and punitive practices. Detainees reportedly endure long periods in isolation, limited or no contact with the outside world, and physical abuse.

Türk noted that the rhetoric used by some US officials and media outlets to describe the deportees—often branding them as “terrorists” or “dangerous criminals”—contributes to an environment of dehumanization and stigmatization, further exacerbating the trauma experienced by both detainees and their families.

Calls for Action and Judicial Oversight

Despite the bleak situation, Türk commended the efforts of the US judiciary, legal community, and civil society organizations that continue to challenge the legality of these deportations and advocate for the rights of those affected. Several ongoing lawsuits in US federal courts are testing the limits of executive authority in immigration enforcement and deportation procedures.

“I welcome the essential role that the US judiciary, legal community and civil society are playing to ensure the protection of human rights in this context,” Türk said.

The High Commissioner has formally urged the United States Government to:

Uphold the rights of deportees to due process and legal representation.

Cease deportations to countries where individuals face a credible risk of torture or harm.

Ensure full transparency and provide families with access to information regarding detainees.

Respect the determinations of US courts in immigration and deportation cases.

Safeguard the specific rights of children and other vulnerable groups.

A Humanitarian and Legal Crossroads

The controversy over these deportations comes at a time when global scrutiny of US immigration policy is intensifying. Human rights groups argue that the lack of transparency, inadequate legal safeguards, and potential exposure of deportees to harm in third countries violates long-standing legal norms.

For families still searching for answers, the UN’s intervention offers some hope—but many are calling for immediate and concrete action. The world now watches closely to see whether the United States will honor its obligations under international human rights law or continue down a path that may deepen an already painful humanitarian crisis.