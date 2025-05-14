Left Menu

Karnataka Expands Anti-Communal Force to Counter Rising Tensions

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced the expansion of an anti-communal force to address rising communal disturbances in the coastal districts and potentially across the state. This force aims to tackle incidents of moral policing and ensure societal peace, modeled after the existing Anti-Naxal Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:33 IST
Parameshwara Image Credit: Twitter (@DrParameshwara)
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at curbing rising communal tensions, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced plans to expand the anti-communal force beyond the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. This initiative, modeled on the Anti-Naxal Force, seeks to address and prevent disturbances across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining peace and addressing polarisation. He mentioned that moral policing incidents, communal in nature, would fall under the jurisdiction of the anti-communal force, ensuring prompt action.

The proposal for the expanded force, to be led by a senior police officer, is under government review. With personnel from the downscaled Anti-Naxal Force included, the new unit will work closely with local law enforcement to maintain order and cultural harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

