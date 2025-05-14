Left Menu

Spiritual Scam: Mohit Wadhwa Arrested for Rs 9 Crore Fraud

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing arrested Mohit Wadhwa for defrauding devotees of a spiritual leader out of Rs 9 crore through bogus investment schemes promising high returns. Wadhwa and associates built trust within the religious community to swindle 14 followers between 2017 and 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:06 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has detained a 44-year-old individual, Mohit Wadhwa, for allegedly cheating 14 followers of a spiritual leader out of over Rs 9 crore through deceptive investment schemes that promised high returns, as officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Wadhwa, also known as Manu, was apprehended from Subhash Nagar on May 9. Authorities reported that Wadhwa and his associates frequented 'satsangs' at Bade Mandir in Chhatarpur and gained the trust of fellow devotees. This trust was allegedly exploited to lure victims into investing in schemes based in Dubai, with Wadhwa collecting approximately Rs 9 crore in installments between September 2017 and September 2020.

The case began following a complaint by Gurpreet Kaur Rai, subsequently revealing 14 duped individuals. Despite assurances from the accused, the money was never returned nor were documents provided. Wadhwa purportedly invested in cryptocurrency and funded a lavish lifestyle with the defrauded funds. He has prior arrests for similar offenses.

