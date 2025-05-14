Tensions Flare as UN Peacekeeping Post Targeted in Lebanon
The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon reported that an Israeli army attack hit one of its peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon. The incident marks the first since an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire was established last November. Israeli army officials have not yet commented on the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:05 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Wednesday that direct fire from the Israeli army struck near one of its peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon.
According to a statement by UNIFIL, the event occurred on Tuesday and represents the first breach since the ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah last November.
As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNIFIL
- Lebanon
- Israeli army
- peacekeeping
- Hezbollah
- ceasefire
- tensions
- UN
- Middle East
- conflict
Advertisement