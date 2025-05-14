Left Menu

Tensions Flare as UN Peacekeeping Post Targeted in Lebanon

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon reported that an Israeli army attack hit one of its peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon. The incident marks the first since an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire was established last November. Israeli army officials have not yet commented on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:05 IST
Tensions Flare as UN Peacekeeping Post Targeted in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Wednesday that direct fire from the Israeli army struck near one of its peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon.

According to a statement by UNIFIL, the event occurred on Tuesday and represents the first breach since the ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah last November.

As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025