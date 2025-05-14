Tensions Flare as UN Peacekeeping Post Targeted in Lebanon

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Wednesday that direct fire from the Israeli army struck near one of its peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon.

According to a statement by UNIFIL, the event occurred on Tuesday and represents the first breach since the ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah last November.

As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the incident.

